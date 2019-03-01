Jaden Smith’s foundation bringing clean water to Flint

FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, Jaden Smith arrives at the 28th Annual EMA Awards at the Montage Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, Calif. Smith’s foundation and a church are working to bring cleaner water to Flint, Mich.. The rapper’s organization and First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, March 1, 2019 announced they’ll deploy a mobile water filtration system known as “The Water Box” that reduces lead and other potential contaminants. AP, File Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision