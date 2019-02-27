Dellacamera, Wagner Fox’s lead team for Women’s World Cup

FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, Aly Wagner talks during an interview in New York. JP Dellacamera and former U.S. midfielder Aly Wagner will be Fox's lead broadcast team for the Women's World Cup in France. The announcement comes 100 days before the tournament opens June 7 with a matchup of France and South Korea. Fox said Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, that 22 matches will be broadcast on the main Fox network, 27 on FS1 and three on FS2. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo