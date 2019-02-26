Frederick Douglass biography among Lukas prize nominees

In this Sept. 5, 2018, photo, journalist Sarah Smarsh speaks during an interview at the Bartlett Arboretum in Belle Plaine, Kan. David W. Blight’s biography of Frederick Douglass and Sarah Smarsh’s “Heartland” are among the nominees for awards celebrating books of social consciousness and literary merit. On Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University announced shortlists for the J. Anthony Lukas Work-in-Progress Awards, the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize and the Mark Lynton History Prize. Smarsh is a finalist for the Lukas Book Prize and Blight for the history prize. The Wichita Eagle via AP Jaime Green