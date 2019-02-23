Timeline of R. Kelly’s life and career

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2014 file photo, recording artist R. Kelly performs at The 56th Annual Grammy Awards Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, Calif. R. Kelly, the R&B star who has been trailed for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves, was charged Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. AP, File Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision