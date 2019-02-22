Battle of the bands: Venezuela power struggle turns to music

This photo combo of file photos shows opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaido, left, on Feb. 8, 2019 and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, on Feb. 7, 2019, both in Caracas, Venezuela. Dueling concerts will literally set the stage for a showdown on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, between Venezuela’s government and an opposition vowing to draw masses of people to push humanitarian aid into Venezuela despite Maduro's objections. Ariana Cubillos AP Photos