Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay lead ACM nominations

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018 file photo, Kacey Musgraves performs during Music MidTown 2018 at Piedmont Park, in Atlanta. Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay lead the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards with six nominations each while Grammy album of the year winner Musgraves comes in with five nominations. Reba McEntire, who is hosting the show for a record 16th time, announced the nominees in top categories on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. AP, File Photo by Katie Darby/Invision