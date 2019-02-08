John Dingell, longest serving member of Congress, dies at 92

FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., standing with former Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., holds up the gavel Dingell used 50 years ago when Medicare legislation was passed during an event marking the 50th Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid on Capitol Hill in Washington. Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history who mastered legislative deal-making and was fiercely protective of Detroit's auto industry, has died at age 92. Dingell, who served in the U.S. House for 59 years before retiring in 2014, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at his home in Dearborn, said his wife, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo