Bravo’s Andy Cohen welcomes his first child

FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Andy Cohen arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The “Watch What Happens Live” host is a father. The 50-year-old posted on Instagram that Benjamin Allen Cohen was born Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. He weighed 9 pounds 20 ounces (4 kilograms 649 grams) and is named for Cohen’s grandfather. AP Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision