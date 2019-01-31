Bill Cosby victim settles defamation suit with ex-prosecutor

FILE - In this Thursday, April 26, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand, left, and her attorney Dolores Troiani listen during a news conference after Cosby was found guilty in his sexual assault trial, in Norristown, Pa. Constand’s defamation lawsuit against former prosecutor Bruce Castor has been settled. Troiani said Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, that the terms are confidential and both sides agreed not to comment. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo