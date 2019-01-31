Australian football team proud of Huawei sponsorship

In this Aug. 12, 2018, photo, Canberra Raiders' Sam Williams, left, and Joey Leilua react during a Round 22 NRL rugby match between the Canberra Raiders and the Wests Tigers at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Australia. An Australian football team says it wants to continue Huawei’s longest-ever sports sponsorship despite the Chinese communication giant’s legal wrangle with the United States and its ban from Australia's 5G networks. Huawei has been the major sponsor of the Raiders since 2012 and will consider this year extending its first sponsorship contract with a sports team anywhere in the world. AAP Images via AP Lukas Coch