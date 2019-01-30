Weird Paris debut of immersive Stalinist reality show DAU

In this picture taken Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, a man stands next to a poster of the artistic experience called DAU, in Paris. A Russian immersive film and artistic experience called DAU is opening in two Paris theaters and the Pompidou Center modern art museum. It follows people who lived for years inside a fake Soviet scientific laboratory, recreating the life of Nobel Prize-winning physicist Lev Landau and the oppressive Stalinist world he inhabited. The project took more than a dozen years and many millions of dollars. Thibault Camus AP Photo