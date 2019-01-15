Entertainment

Public invited to hear latest Tennessee archaeology research

The Associated Press

January 15, 2019 03:31 AM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.

The public is invited to hear presentations on the latest Tennessee archaeological research this weekend at the 31st annual Current Research in Tennessee Archaeology meeting.

Presentations begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and will be held in the Tennessee Room of Middle Tennessee State University's James Union Building.

Topics include the new Tennessee State Museum, a historical perspective on David Crockett Birthplace State Park and Tennessee cave and rock art research.

The program is free, and parking is available on campus in any white- or green-zoned lot.

The meeting is co-hosted by MTSU and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation's Division of Archaeology.

More information is available on the TDEC website.

