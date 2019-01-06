Entertainment

Soulja Boy’s car among those trapped by California mudslide

The Associated Press

January 06, 2019 02:52 PM

FILE - This Nov. 20, 2011 file photo shows Soulja Boy at the 39th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Rapper Soulja Boy was among the motorists whose cars were trapped by mudslides caused by a powerful storm that shut down Southern California's Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2018. No injuries were reported after heavy rains loosened hillsides in areas scorched by recent wildfires.
FILE - This Nov. 20, 2011 file photo shows Soulja Boy at the 39th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Rapper Soulja Boy was among the motorists whose cars were trapped by mudslides caused by a powerful storm that shut down Southern California's Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2018. No injuries were reported after heavy rains loosened hillsides in areas scorched by recent wildfires. Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo
FILE - This Nov. 20, 2011 file photo shows Soulja Boy at the 39th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Rapper Soulja Boy was among the motorists whose cars were trapped by mudslides caused by a powerful storm that shut down Southern California's Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2018. No injuries were reported after heavy rains loosened hillsides in areas scorched by recent wildfires. Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo
LOS ANGELES

Rapper Soulja Boy was among motorists whose cars were trapped by mudslides caused by a powerful storm that shut down Southern California's Pacific Coast Highway.

The 28-year-old retweeted a photo of the mudslides in Malibu on Saturday.

He said: "My car got stuck too almost went into the ocean" and also posted a prayer emoji.

Soulja Boy's real name is DeAndre Cortez Way and he has retweeted well wishes from fans and news stories about the mudslides.

No injuries were reported after heavy rains swept through greater Los Angeles, loosening hillsides in areas scorched by recent wildfires.

The highway remains closed Sunday as crews tow away trapped cars and clear the lanes.

Soulja Boy's last album is "Young Drako." It was released in October.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

entertainment

incoming

  Comments  