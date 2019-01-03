Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino among Coachella headliners

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 file photo, Ariana Grande attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36, in New York. The organizers of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have announced the top acts scheduled to appear at the multiday event in April. Goldenvoice, the promoter of the event, said Wednesday night, Jan. 2, 2019, that the big names scheduled to perform at the two-weekend event from April 12 to April 14 and from April 19 to April 21 include Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Janelle Monae. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision