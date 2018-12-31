Raiders hire draft analyst Mike Mayock as general manager

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock talks with reporters during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Oakland Raiders have hired Mayock as their new general manager. A person familiar with the move confirmed the decision to bring Mayock aboard alongside coach Jon Gruden. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hiring hadn't been announced. ESPN first reported the move. Doug McSchooler, File AP Photo