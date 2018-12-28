KITCHEN SMARTS: 6 supermarket shortcuts that save time later

FILE - In this May 27, 2010, file photo, customers shop at the salad bar for lunch at the Market Cafe in the Wegmans grocery store in Fairfax, Va. There are shortcuts you can take at the supermarket that will help you get dinner on the table faster throughout the week. They range from choosing vegetables that are already prepped or frozen to taking home the occasional rotisserie chicken to buying bulk. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo