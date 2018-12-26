Wisconsin plays Miami in Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium

Pinstripe Bowl: Wisconsin (7-5) vs. Miami (7-5), Dec. 27, 5:15 p.m. EST (ESPN).
Line: Miami by 3.
Series Record: Wisconsin, 3-2.
WHAT'S AT STAKE
The Badgers and Hurricanes are each trying to salvage seasons that have been two of the biggest disappointments in college football this year. The game is a rematch of last season's Orange Bowl, a 34-24 victory by the Badgers. Wisconsin was ranked No. 6 in that game, Miami was No. 11 and both teams were ranked in the top 10 of this season's preseason poll. Each team fell out of the poll long ago, with the Hurricanes even losing four straight games.
KEY MATCHUP
Malik Rosier vs. Wisconsin defense. Rosier is back after he lost his starting spot to N'Kosi Perry. Perry was benched because of explicit content he posted on social media and now Rosier gets his shot at redemption in the finale. Rosier has 1,007 yards passing and six touchdowns in six starts. Perry started the final two games and was set to start in New York until graphic details of his Snapchat videos emerged. Perry is still available to play.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Miami: Junior LB Shaq Quarterman had 76 tackles, 13 for a loss, and was picked for the All-ACC first team, while junior RB Travis Homer had 969 yards rushing, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
Wisconsin: Sophomore RB Jonathan Taylor is the nation's leading rusher with 1,989 yards and 16 TDs. He rushed for at least 200 yards in four games and ran for 100 yards in 11 games. The Hurricanes have allowed only three running backs this season to top 100 yards. But Taylor ran for 130 yards on 26 carries against the Hurricanes in the Orange Bowl.
FACTS & FIGURES
Wisconsin is 2-0 against Miami in the postseason. ... The Hurricanes are 19-20 in bowl games. ... The Badgers will be making their 17th straight bowl appearance and are 15-14 overall in the postseason. ... Badgers were ranked fourth by the AP in the preseason but were hurt by a head injury to QB Alex Hornibrook that limited him to nine games. ... Hurricanes were No. 8 in the preseason. Lost four straight before finishing the season with a 24-3 victory over the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division champion Pittsburgh.
