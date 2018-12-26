Wisconsin plays Miami in Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium

File-This Oct. 27, 2018, file photo shows Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talking to his team against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill. Wisconsin and Miami followed much of the same dreary path that started in the warmth of the Orange Bowl and ends with a frigid thud at Yankee Stadium. The Badgers and Hurricanes were both AP Top 25 teams when they played last season in the Orange Bowl, a 34-24 win for No. 6 Wisconsin in a game that seemed to serve as a preview for a better 2018 ahead for both programs. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo