Chicano author, illustrator collaborate on animal adventure

In this Thursday, April 5, 2018 photo artist Moises Salcedo (left) of Albuquerque, who goes by the name El Moises, sits amid his artwork at his home and studio in Albuquerque, N.M. on Thursday, April 5, 2018. He and celebrated Chicano author Rudolfo Anaya crafted the book that follows the adventures in English and Spanish of a tiny owl named Oli who longs to read on his own, even as he skips school and tangles with a cast of conniving animal characters in the hills and skies of northern New Mexico. A sequel is planned to address concerns about bullying. Morgan Lee AP Photo