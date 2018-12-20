Stephen Colbert: Trump spoof book ‘Whose Boat’ wrote itself

This cover image released by Simon & Schuster shows "Whose Boat Is This Boat?: Comments That Don't Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane," by The Staff of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The book has sold hundreds of thousands of copies and raised more than $1.25 million for hurricane relief. The picture book’s title and contents were inspired by Trump’s disjointed response last September to Hurricane Florence, which struck North Carolina and South Carolina, where Colbert grew up. (Simon & Schuster via AP) AP