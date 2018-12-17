Megan Markle’s father appeals for her to call home

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018 file photo, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London. Meghan Markle’s father appealed to his daughter to call him, saying on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, that they hadn’t been in touch since her wedding to Prince Harry in May. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo