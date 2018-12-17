Nissan to replace rock-star chairman amid arrest scandal

FILE - In this Nov. 19 2018, file photo, Nissan Motor Co. President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa speaks during a press conference at Nissan Motor Co. Global Headquarter, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Nissan’s board is meeting to pick a chairman to replace Carlos Ghosn, arrested last month on charges of violating financial regulations. The Dec. 17, 2018, meeting comes amid an unfolding scandal that threatens the Japanese automaker’s two-decade alliance with Renault SA of France and its global brand, as well as highlighting shoddy governance. Shuji Kajiyama, File AP Photo