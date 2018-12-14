CBS replacing head of struggling morning show

This May 11, 2018 photo released by CBS shows co-hosts, from left, Norah O'Donnell, Gayle King and John Dickerson on the set of "CBS This Morning," in New York. CBS announced Friday that executive producer Ryan Kadro will be leaving “CBS This Morning” and the network. He's been with the show since its 2012 launch and been running it since his predecessor, Chris Licht, left to take over Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" three years ago CBS via AP Craig Blankenhorn