HS football in Mexico City to include college choices

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 8, 2009 file photo, Former Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Oakland Raiders player Rod Woodson stands with his bronze bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl Presented by Xenith will be at Azul Stadium, with players chosen by a selection team of scouts, Hall of Famers and former NFL executives. Rod Woodson, the outstanding defensive back and special teams player who entered the Hall of Fame in 2009 will serve as host. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo