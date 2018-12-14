CBS settled with Dushku over ‘Bull’ star’s sexual comments

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Michael Weatherly attends a special screening of "Doctor Strange" at AMC Empire 25 in New York. CBS reached a $9.5 million confidential settlement last year with actress Eliza Dushku after on-set sexual comments from Weatherly, star of the network's show "Bull," made her uncomfortable. CBS confirmed the settlement Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Weatherly told the New York Times in an email that he was simply mocking comments in the script to Dushku, and was mortified and apologized when he learned she was uncomfortable. AP, File Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision