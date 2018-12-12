Arrest of Nissan star Ghosn raises speculation over coup

In this May 12, 2016, photo, then Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during a joint press conference with Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in Yokohama, near Tokyo. The Tokyo District Court decided Ghosn and another executive Greg Kelly, both arrested Nov. 19 for allegedly falsifying financial reports to underreport Ghosn's pay, will remain in custody through Dec. 20. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo