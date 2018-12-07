Nevada utility manager gets seat won by dead brothel owner

The general manager of a local utility company has been appointed to fill a district seat on the Nevada State Assembly that was won posthumously by a well-known brothel owner the month after he died.
The district spans Nye, Lincoln and Clark counties. Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly says the county commissions for all three held a joint meeting Friday and chose Gregory Hafen II of Pahrump Utility Co. Inc. to fill the vacancy for District 36.
Hafen will fill the seat won posthumously last month by pimp and reality TV star Dennis Hof. Although Hof died in October, his attention-winning fame led to his Nov. 6 win in a heavily Republican state legislative district.
The district spans all three counties, but most of the precincts fall in Nye.
