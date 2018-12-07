Kanye West surprises crowd honoring late rapper XXXTentacion

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Kanye West attends the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event held at Bethesda Terrace in Central Park during New York Fashion Week in New York. Kanye West surprised fans at a tribute honoring the late rapper XXXTentacion during Art Basel, jumping onstage to perform his brand new song with the rapper who was gunned down in Florida earlier this year on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. AP, File Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision