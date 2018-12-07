Ex-major leaguers Valbuena, Castillo die in Venezuela crash

FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Angels third baseman Luis Valbuena throws out Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier on a sacrifice bunt during the fifth inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. Major League Baseball players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo have been killed in a car crash in Venezuela. MLB tweeted late Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, the 33-year-old Valbuena and 37-year-old Castillo died. Both were playing for Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan league. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo