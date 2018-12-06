Buzzcocks co-founder Pete Shelley dies at 63

FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo, Pete Shelley, of the British punk band Buzzcocks, performs at Plaza Condesa in the 6th edition of the Marvin Festival in Mexico City. The punk band has confirmed "with great sadness", Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, the death of the band's co-founder, Pete Shelley, whom it called "one of the U.K.'s most influential and prolific songwriters." He was 63. Shelley founded the band with Howard Devoto after they met at what is now the University of Bolton and the band debuted in 1976 in Manchester, opening for the Sex Pistols. Marco Ugarte, File AP Photo