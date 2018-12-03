Civil-rights lawyer’s memoir to be reissued, made into film

FILE - In this April 20, 2000, file photo, Dovey Roundtree sits for a portrait in Spotsylvania Va. A memoir by the late civil-rights activist is being reissued, and a film version is in the works. Algonquin Books announced Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, that a 10th anniversary edition of Roundtree’s “Mighty Justice” is coming out next November. The Free Lance-Star via AP, File Suzanne Carr