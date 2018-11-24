British film director Nicolas Roeg dies at age 90

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 19, 2012 file photo, Nicolas Roeg arrives for the Film Critics Circle Awards at a central London venue. The son of Nicolas Roeg says the prominent British film director has died. He was 90. Nicolas Roeg Jr. told Britain’s Press Association that the director of “The Man Who Fell to Earth” and “Don’t Look Now” died Friday, Nov 23, 2018. Jonathan Short, file AP Photo