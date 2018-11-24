Cracklins to boudin: Toups cookbook a treatise on Cajun food

In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 photo, Chef Isaac Toups speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his restaurant Toups Meatery in New Orleans. Toups is celebrating the Cajun cooking he grew up with in his first cookbook. “Chasing the Gator: Isaac Toups and the New Cajun Cooking” is a treatise on Cajun cooking laced with personal stories by Toups about his culinary upbringing. Toups, who hails from Cajun country - a region of south Louisiana settled by French people evicted from Canada, has two restaurants in New Orleans. Gerald Herbert AP Photo