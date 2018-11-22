‘Spider-Man’ actor tries Thanksgiving pumpkin for first time

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2018 file photo, Tom Holland participates in the Cooking with “The Avengers” event at the Simone Restaurant in Los Angeles. Holland received a cooking lesson with “Avengers” co-director Joe Russo and chef Jessica Largey who introduced him to kabocha squash, a delicacy known as Japanese pumpkin. AP, File Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision