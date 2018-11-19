Taiwan president defends pro-independence film award winner

Taiwanese director Fu Yue, left, delivers a speech next to producer Hong Ting Yi after she won Best Documentary at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Her film “Our Youth in Taiwan” won best documentary at the awards. Taiwan’s president expressed her support for the prestigious Golden Horse film awards after a pro-Taiwan independence director’s speech ignited controversy in mainland China. Fu said during her acceptance speech Saturday that her biggest hope was for “our country” to be regarded as an “independent entity.” (Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee via AP) AP