African singer makes persecution of fellow albinos visible

Salif Keita, center, takes a photo during a concert in Bamako, Mali, early Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Mali Singer and albino activist Salif Keita has dedicated a benefit concert to a 5-year-old albino girl who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in Mali in May. The concert on Saturday night Nov. 17, 2018, followed a forum on protecting albino people in Africa that Keita assembled. Mohamed Kodio AP Photo