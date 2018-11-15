Baseball owners extend Manfred’s contract, TV deal with Fox

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2017, file photo, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference at the annual MLB owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. A person familiar with the agenda tells The Associated Press that owners plan to vote on a new term for Manfred, a new television contract with Fox and an agreement for in-game cut-ins with the subscription video streaming service DAZN when they meet next week in Atlanta. John Raoux, File AP Photo