Official: Gunman apparently stopped shooting to post online

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian, left, embraces chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team (RRT) as they pray near the site of Wednesday’s mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Friday Nov. 9, 2018. Investigators continue to work to figure out why an ex-Marine opened fire Wednesday evening inside a Southern California country music bar, killing multiple people. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo