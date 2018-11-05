New Taiwan performing arts center billed as largest in world

In this undated handout photo provided Nov. 5, 2018, by the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts designed by Dutch architect Francine Houben is seen in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan. A sprawling complex of four theaters billed as the biggest performing arts center in the world has opened in southern Taiwan. (National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts via AP) AP