Raymond Chow, film producer behind Bruce Lee, dies at age 91

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2005 file photo, film producer Raymond Chow speaks to The Associated Press in an interview in Hong Kong. Film producer Raymond Chow, who introduced the world to Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan and even brought the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the big screen, has died in Hong Kong it was announced on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. He was 91. Vincent Yu, file AP Photo