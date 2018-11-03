Julianne Hough will play Jolene in Parton anthology show

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2018 file photo, Julianne Hough arrives at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood in Los Angeles. Hough is the other woman. The multi-hyphenate performer will play Jolene in Netflix’s upcoming anthology series based on Dolly Parton music. “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” will consist of eight episodes, each inspired by one of Parton’s famous songs. In the “Jolene” version, Hough will play a free-spirit with big dreams to leave her small town. “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” is scheduled to debut next year.

