Long trip: Psychedelic advocate nears goal of legal ecstasy

Rick Doblin poses for a portrait in Vista, Calif., on Aug. 15, 2018. The founder and director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, or MAPS, Doblin is pushing for the therapeutic potential of psychedelics including MDMA, best known by its street name, ecstasy. That effort moves into its final stage next month with two large-scale, government-sanctioned studies that will determine whether the Food and Drug Administration approves MDMA for post-traumatic stress disorder. Gregory Bull AP Photo