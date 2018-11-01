Touch football fundraisers appear at NFL stadiums

In a photo provided by Justin Fountain, the team with the highest fundraising amount for a Touch of Football event stands on the field during a New York Giants football game Dec. 4, 2011, in East Rutherford, N.J. On Sunday, the eighth annual New Jersey tournament will take place at MetLife Stadium and is projected to raise nearly $115,000 for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. (Justin Fountain via AP) Justin Fountain AP