CNN not commenting on Lemon’s remark about white men

FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, CNN news anchor Don Lemon attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York. CNN isn’t commenting about Don Lemon’s statement that white men represent the biggest terrorist threat in the country. Lemon’s statement, on his show Monday, attracted criticism in conservative circles. He was talking about the negative attention given to a caravan of potential refugees in central America.

FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, CNN news anchor Don Lemon attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York. CNN isn't commenting about Don Lemon's statement that white men represent the biggest terrorist threat in the country. AP, File FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, CNN news anchor Don Lemon attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York. CNN isn't commenting about Don Lemon's statement that white men represent the biggest terrorist threat in the country. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision