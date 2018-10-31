Beyonce in ’90s Halloween mood with Tony Braxton salute

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017. file photo, Beyonce sits at court side during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans. Beyonce is in a 1990’s mood as she salutes singer Toni Braxton for Halloween. Beyonce appears on Instagram in a pixie wig, leather jacket, white tank top and jeans to re-create Braxton’s 1993 album, which she labeled Phoni Braxton. Max Becherer, File AP Photo