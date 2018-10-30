Actress accuses Geoffrey Rush of touching her breast

Actress Eryn Jean Norvill, center, leaves the Federal Court in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, after giving evidence during a defamation trial brought on by fellow actor Geoffrey Rush. Rush is suing the publisher of Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper for defamation over articles that accused the 67-year-old Australian actor of behaving inappropriately toward Norvill during the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of “King Lear” in 2015 and 2016. AAP Image via AP Dan Himbrechts