It’s Your Weekend: Here are several fun things to do around Bradenton

Village of the Arts’ 14th annual Festival of the Skeletons happens this Friday and Saturday. Village of the Arts

Festival of the Skeletons

Village of the Arts’ annual Festival of Skeletons brings out the best of the community’s quirky creativity.

The festival is a celebration of life and departed loved ones in the tradition of Dia de los Muertos. Each year, Village residents create a community shrine. The shrine is usually dedicated to an artist or public figure, but this year it will honor wildlife lost to red tide.

More shrines will be on display throughout the homes and businesses in the Village, and, as a new addition to the festival this year, a giant sugar skull sculpture made up of paintings created by hundreds of local students will be assembled.

Two performance stages will host live music including local bands and the State College of Florida Jazz Band. Also don’t miss fire dancer Alexander FireLion.





Details: 5:30- 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Village of the Arts Free.

Info: villageofthearts.com.

“The Fence” brings open air photography galleries to eight cities around the county each year. Pictured: “The Fence” in Durham, N.C. Chris Ogden Courtesy of Nathan Benderson Park

‘The Fence’ opening

“The Fence” is the largest public photo exhibition in North America, and it stops in eight city parks every year. Lucky for us, Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota is one of them this time around.

The open air gallery features compelling photography from photographers of all skill levels. Photos are grouped so as to tell stories and illustrate thematic messages.

“This is a great opportunity for our area to see some of the world’s best photography,” said Stephen Rodriguez, president of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, which manages Nathan Benderson Park. “We’re proud to be one of the eight host venues.”

Details: Nov. 2-Jan. 31 Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Free.

Info: fence.photoville.com.

A knight on horseback at the 2017 Sarasota Medieval Festival. Sarasota Medieval Festival

Sarasota Medieval Fair

Step back into the Middle Ages and partake in a day of “medieval merriment” at the 15th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair.

Walk among peasants and royalty, peruse the offerings of ancient vendors and enjoy entertainment like jousting, comedy, period music and textile displays.

Details: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 3,4,10,11,17 and 18. $9.95-$18.95.

Info: 1-888-303-3247. sarasotamedievalfair.com.

Ringling Underground is held on the first Thursday night of every month and features experimental music and art. Courtesy of The Ringling

Ringling Underground (Turned-Around)

Organizers are taking a fresh approach to this month’s Ringling Underground, the monthly event for college students and all who are interested in art that’s pushing the limits. Underground Turned-Around will feature a festival-like vibe with a bigger space, more live music and interactive art. The event is always free for students with I.D.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Thursday. The Ringling,5401 Bay Shore Rd., Sarasota. $15; free for students with I.D.

Info: ringling.org.





The annual Farmers Market season has begun in downtown Bradenton. Sponsored by Realize Bradenton, the event kicks off the first Saturday of October and will continue to run on each Saturday through May. Mark Young myoung@bradenton.com

Bradenton Farmers’ Market

The Bradenton Farmers’ Market is back from its summer hiatus.Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more.



Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.