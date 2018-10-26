Huskers play FCS Bethune-Cookman looking to build on 1st win

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to his players during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska will play a Bethune-Cookman team Saturday that’s lost its last five games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents by an average of 32 points and has come no closer than three touchdowns in any of them. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo