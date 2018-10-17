Puppeteer who played Big Bird on ‘Sesame Street’ retiring

FILE- In this April 10, 2008, file photo puppeteer Caroll Spinney is interviewed during a break from taping an episode of “Sesame Street” in New York. After nearly 50 years on the show Spinney is retiring. Spinney tells the New York Times that Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, will be his last day on the program, which he joined from the start in 1969. In addition to Big Bird, the 84-year-old was also Oscar the Grouch. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo