Paul Allen, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, dies

FILE - In this May 8, 2008 file photo, Vulcan Inc. Founder and Chairman Paul Allen attends Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala in New York. Allen, billionaire owner of the Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks and Microsoft co-founder, died Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 at age 65. Earlier this month Allen said the cancer he was treated for in 2009, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, had returned. Evan Agostini, File AP Photo