Movie studio to begin shooting faith-based film in Columbus

A feature film set to begin production in west Georgia is among the latest projects in the state's booming television and movie industry.
The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports that the faith-based film "Redeemed" is expected to begin production in Columbus next month.
The newspaper reports that the film is scheduled to start shooting in and around Columbus on Nov. 29, with production running until Dec. 15.
Movie director Terrence "Ty" Manns said Monday that 200 to 300 extras are needed to pull it off.
It is being filmed for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Visions Productions.
